Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.13% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $42,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,117. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $978.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

