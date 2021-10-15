Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $109.71 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the period. EnPro Industries comprises about 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries worth $109,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NPO stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

