Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $56.37 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,681 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CTS were worth $56,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CTS by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CTS by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. 1,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,706. The stock has a market cap of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.69. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

