Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 21,545 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,545 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $65,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 140.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 293.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 542,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 404,343 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,974. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

