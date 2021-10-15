Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 31,444 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,444 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.70% of Graco worth $89,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,463. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

