Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in State Street were worth $78,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

