GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches Market Cap of $16.44 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

