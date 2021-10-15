Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

GCI stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $887.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gannett will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 478.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

