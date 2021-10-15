Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “
GCI stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $887.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 478.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.