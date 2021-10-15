Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.76. 82,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

