Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.