GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $58,783.46 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $58,783.46 and $29.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,983,986 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

