Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.15. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 1,012 shares trading hands.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

