Gentex (GNTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

