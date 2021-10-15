Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Tenet Healthcare worth $133,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $75,988,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $45,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

