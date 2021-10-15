Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 386,032 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Ciena worth $135,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 123.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after acquiring an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.46 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

