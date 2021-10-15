Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $147,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $52.43 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

