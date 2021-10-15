Geode Capital Management LLC Has $152.30 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $152,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after buying an additional 315,072 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

