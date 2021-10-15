Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
GNGBY stock remained flat at $$39.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75.
Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Getinge
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.
