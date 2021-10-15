Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GNGBY stock remained flat at $$39.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75.

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNGBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.