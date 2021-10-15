GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.