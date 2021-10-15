Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,957 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

MRAC has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.