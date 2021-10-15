Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,904,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,630,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,188,000.

NASDAQ PTOCU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 11,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

