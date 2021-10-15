Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,226 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLVU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,073,000.

Shares of TWLVU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 600,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,097. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

