Glazer Capital LLC Sells 16,347 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 169,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of VIIAU stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 15,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,658. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

