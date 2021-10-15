Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 97,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 280,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.