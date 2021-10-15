Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

XOM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. 471,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,208,986. The company has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

