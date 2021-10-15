Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 4,498 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,651 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 127,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

