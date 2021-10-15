Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $33.53 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

WCN traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $130.37. 34,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.