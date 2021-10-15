Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $781.00. 19,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $808.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $721.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

