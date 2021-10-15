Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 760 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 169,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

