Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Rupert Sanderson Sells 14,800 Shares of Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £49,580 ($64,776.59).

LON GOOD opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. Good Energy Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.91.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.