GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $306,825.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $306,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a PE ratio of -48.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.