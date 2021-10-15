GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Update

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRRB remained flat at $$22.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.99.
About GrandSouth Bancorporation
