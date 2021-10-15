GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Update

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRRB remained flat at $$22.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.