Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $738.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In related news, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

