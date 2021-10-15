Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Great Eagle stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Great Eagle has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

