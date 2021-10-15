Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,055 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 826.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 13.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387 in the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

