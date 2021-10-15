Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30,000 Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.