Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 808 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

SRRK stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $946.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

