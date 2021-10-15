GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 22,504 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

GreenShift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

