Greenspring Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Greenspring Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. FinVolution Group comprises 0.0% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenspring Associates LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $2,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FinVolution Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221,654 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

