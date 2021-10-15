Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MSMGF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 148,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,003. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

