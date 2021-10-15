Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MSMGF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 148,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,003. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About Grid Metals
