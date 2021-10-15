Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $201.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Group 1’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income along with omnichannel efforts to boost sales bode well. The AcceleRide platform, its online retailing initiative, active at all of the firm’s U.S. dealerships is likely to aid Group 1’s long-term prospects. Year to date, Group 1 has completed $570 million of acquired revenues, and the impending buyout of Prime Automotive Group is expected to take its total acquired revenues to at least $2.4 billion. However, risks associated with pricing, volume, inventory supply due to increased customer demand and reduced manufacturing production levels amid supply chain disruption will play a major spoilsport. Rising debt levels, unfavorable forex translations and stiff competition are other headwinds. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.50.

GPI stock opened at $182.49 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

