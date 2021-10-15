GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

GRWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.22.

GRWG stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

