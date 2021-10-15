GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. GrowGeneration traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 18,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,983,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

