Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Down 78.5% in September

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the September 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GPM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 120,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

