Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $127.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

