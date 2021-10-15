Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LON HFD opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.98. The stock has a market cap of £581.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

