Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.
LON HFD opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.98. The stock has a market cap of £581.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.