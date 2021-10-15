Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.7846 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Dividend History for Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.