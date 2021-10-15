Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

HBRIY opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

