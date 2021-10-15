Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

