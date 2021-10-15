Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Shares of HRTH stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.04. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Harte Hanks will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.